Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.
A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.
Crime

Boy charged over making bombs

19th Mar 2019 12:07 PM

A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.

The 16-year-old boy first came to police attention after the teenager reportedly intended to self-harm on March 5.

Police found CCTV vision from a bus and statements that allegedly showed the Woodcroft boy had an explosive device with him on a bus.

The bomb was not set off and no one was harmed.

His house was searched and other devices were allegedly found.

On Tuesday, police opposed bail in the Adelaide Youth Court and asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to review the case file.

He was remanded in custody to face court in May.

You don't have to suffer alone. If you want to talk to someone, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636

bombs charged editors picks woodcroft teen

Top Stories

    Breakthrough in Brogden cold case

    premium_icon Breakthrough in Brogden cold case

    Breaking A man has been extradited from New South Wales and arrived in Brisbane today in relation to the Jay Brogden case.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:51 PM
    Reggae outfit to entertain at waterside venue

    Reggae outfit to entertain at waterside venue

    Entertainment Grab your mates and relax to chilled music with a message.

    Meet the new firefighting boss at Bowen station

    premium_icon Meet the new firefighting boss at Bowen station

    News Why new station officer is rising through ranks quickly

    10 jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    10 jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    News Bored at work? Check out these jobs available now