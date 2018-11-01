Menu
Login
AUSSIE ACE: Bryn Wooding in action at the Blockart World Championships in Spain.
AUSSIE ACE: Bryn Wooding in action at the Blockart World Championships in Spain.
Sport

Wooding on world stage

by Ross Chisholm
1st Nov 2018 3:29 PM

BLOKART: Local sailor, sailmaker, and blokart pilot Bryn Wooding, finished second in the lightweight production class at the 2018 Blokart World Championships held in Mallorca, Spain from 22 - 27 October.

In a mixture of conditions, Wooding finished the 15 race event with scores of 1 x first, 3 x second, 6 x third, 2 x fourth, 3 x fifth for a total score of 38 points.

Sailed under very tactical conditions and difficult shifting wind, the class was won by Vykintas Mizgiris (LT), wih Sarah Randall (GB) third.

Wooding was over the moon with his result, which is impressive as he rarely gets a chance to compete at high level events.

"I got a second (Yahoo),” he said. "Great buncha blokarters, been a blast.”

Wooding was one of only six competitors from Australia who made the trip to Spain for the event, and the best of the Australian performers.

He is a previous world champion, having won the event in Perth in 2014, followed up by third in the 2016 world championship.

Blokart's race in several divisions.

Competitors in the lightweight production class are limited by the weight of the pilot, and are restricted to strictly one design blokarts with identical equipment.

The light and middleweights raced together, with a combined result as well as individual division results. In the combined lightweight/ middle weight production class, Wooding finished a credible 10th place, in a series which was dominated by the middle weights, taking out eight of the top ten places. The best of the Australians was Russell Whitehouse finishing fourth, and Bev Schultz sixth.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Trees given chop

    Trees given chop

    News Three historic paperbark trees are going at Airlie Beach foreshore, but will gain 143 once the new project is completed.

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    Feds challenged to support facility plan

    Feds challenged to support facility plan

    News Locals are pushing for a coral research facility in the Whitsundays.

    • 1st Nov 2018 3:41 PM
    Airlie Beach model named fourth in the world

    Airlie Beach model named fourth in the world

    News Airlie Beach model named fourth in the world

    Victorian man in near drowning at Airlie Beach

    Victorian man in near drowning at Airlie Beach

    News Man in Mackay hospital after near drowning at Airlie Beach.

    Local Partners