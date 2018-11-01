Wooding on world stage

AUSSIE ACE: Bryn Wooding in action at the Blockart World Championships in Spain.

AUSSIE ACE: Bryn Wooding in action at the Blockart World Championships in Spain.

BLOKART: Local sailor, sailmaker, and blokart pilot Bryn Wooding, finished second in the lightweight production class at the 2018 Blokart World Championships held in Mallorca, Spain from 22 - 27 October.

In a mixture of conditions, Wooding finished the 15 race event with scores of 1 x first, 3 x second, 6 x third, 2 x fourth, 3 x fifth for a total score of 38 points.

Sailed under very tactical conditions and difficult shifting wind, the class was won by Vykintas Mizgiris (LT), wih Sarah Randall (GB) third.

Wooding was over the moon with his result, which is impressive as he rarely gets a chance to compete at high level events.

"I got a second (Yahoo),” he said. "Great buncha blokarters, been a blast.”

Wooding was one of only six competitors from Australia who made the trip to Spain for the event, and the best of the Australian performers.

He is a previous world champion, having won the event in Perth in 2014, followed up by third in the 2016 world championship.

Blokart's race in several divisions.

Competitors in the lightweight production class are limited by the weight of the pilot, and are restricted to strictly one design blokarts with identical equipment.

The light and middleweights raced together, with a combined result as well as individual division results. In the combined lightweight/ middle weight production class, Wooding finished a credible 10th place, in a series which was dominated by the middle weights, taking out eight of the top ten places. The best of the Australians was Russell Whitehouse finishing fourth, and Bev Schultz sixth.