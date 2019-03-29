Wooding second at nationals

FLYING ALONG: Whitsundays ace Bryn Wooding in action at the Blokart Nationals at Mulambin Beach, near Yeppoon.

BLOKART: There was a strong Whitsundays presence at the Australian Blokart Championships held at Mulambin Beach, near Yeppoon earlier this month.

With a fleet of 52 karts participating, there was plenty of action, with each cart completing 15 races together with a 45 minute marathon race.

Competitors are split into two groups, for standard production carts and modified performance carts.

Again, they are split into four weight divisions.

The Whitsundays were represented by Bryn Wooding, a member of Whitsunday Sailing Club, who was competing in the lightweight production division.

While off to a strong start on the first days with five straight wins, things got a bit more difficult as his main rival, Barak Dekel, from Mackay, started to take the edge in the second part of the series, finally winning by two points from Wooding, with Kate Francis finishing third. Racing was fierce in most divisions, with the winners not known until the end of the 15-race program.

Blokarts are a form of land yachts, specifically designed for running on flat beaches.

They are fast and fun, and suitable for all age groups.