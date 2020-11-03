Woolies ‘disappointed’ with find in $3.50 item

Two customers were left baffled after they discovered a "disgusting" find in their pre-made Woolworths meals.

The shoppers took to Facebook to reveal an unexpected grey meat matter in the supermarket's own brand Butter Chicken with Rice.

Woolworths Australia told news.com.au it is investigating the matter, adding it treats food quality "seriously" and was "disappointed to see this".

One shopper was so shocked by the strange-looking meat he shared a video of the pre-packaged meal online.

"Why the f**k does it look like that?" he asked in the clip as he zoomed in on the Indian meal. "It's kinda (sic) frightening."

A shopper took to Facebook to reveal grey meat matter in his pre-made Woolworths Butter Chicken with Rice meal. Picture: Facebook

He then shared another two images of the food after placing the contents onto a plate.

"Yeah ahh no … thanks woolworths. Zero chance I am eating that," he wrote.

It showed the rice on one side with the butter chicken next to it, however, the meat appeared to look grey and a different texture to chicken pieces.

After sharing his strange find on Saturday, the shopper's post has since been flooded with comments from friends equally confused by the discovery.

"What the hell is that," one person asked.

"It looks like the cat sh*t in it," a second person said.

"Vom omg," a third person added, while a fourth said, "That's sickening."

His image showed the meat to look discoloured. Picture: Facebook

The shopper explained his partner had bought him the pre-made meal for dinner but was immediately put off after spotting the grey matter.

"I think ill (sic) give it a miss," he wrote.

However it's not the only incident with someone else making a similar discovery a few days earlier on October 27.

The customer also took to Facebook to share her odd find in the same Butter Chicken with Rice meal.

"Just heated this up at work for lunch. Gave it a stir but that chicken does not look right," she captioned an image of the pre-made food.

Another Woolies customer also shared her ‘disgusting’ find in the same meal. . Picture: Facebook

The chicken also looked to have a strange texture. Picture: Facebook

While the meat was mostly covered by the sauce, a close-up showed part of the chicken to also be discoloured.

"That looks disgusting, doesn't look anything like chicken," one person commented, to which the shopper responded, "I know. I certainly didn't eat it that's for sure."

Woolworths has since contacted both customers to seek more information and will be offering a refund on the $3.50 product.

"Our suppliers have a number of processes in place to ensure the highest quality products end up in our stores," a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au

"We'll be looking into this further with our supplier to understand why this particular batch wasn't up to the standards our customers quite rightly expect."

Originally published as Woolies 'disappointed' with find in $3.50 item