Woolies revolution that will change the way you shop

Ever wanted to do the shopping without having to find a park or even get out of your car? Now you can. Here's how heading to the supermarket has been changed forever.

The game-changer from Woolworths has been rolled out in a number of their Victorian stores, making it easier than ever to pick up your groceries.

Instead of battling it out for a car park, or even having to leave your vehicle, it's now possible to have it all handed to you without switching off the engine.

Like the regular pick-up or delivery method, customers can order their shopping through Woolworths' app.

Just put in when you want to collect your groceries, drive to the designated pick-up area, then a Woolworths employee will bring everything straight to your car. Simple.

The convenient drive-through option is already available at a number of Woolworth's Melbourne supermarkets including Brunswick, Camberwell, Williamstown, Preston, Heidelberg and Greensborough.

Woolworths confirmed with the Herald Sun today that its Lilydale store will soon implement drive-through.

They have been contacted for further comment on the developments.

