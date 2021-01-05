Woolies shoppers ordered to get tested

A person from Berala travelled to regional NSW while unknowingly infectious. Picture: Google

Thousands of shoppers at a Woolworths in Sydney's west have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 as the list of potential exposure dates expands to cover an 11-day period.

Anyone who visited the Berala store at all between December 20 and 31 have been told to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

"And please continue to monitor for symptoms. If they appear, get tested again," NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

NSW Health issued the alert as case numbers linked to the Berala cluster continue to grow.

There are also concerns residents in regional NSW may have been exposed to coronavirus after a positive case from Berala visited several rural areas while on a camping trip.

The 18-year-old man tested positive to COVID-19 on Tuesday after receiving a text to say he was a close contact of the growing Berala BWS cluster in Sydney.

But he had already travelled through Orange, Nyngan and Broken Hill while unknowingly infectious.

Now residents in those places have been urged to get tested.

Dr Chant said the case visited the Birdie Noshery & Drinking Establishment in Orange on January 3 between 12.30pm and 2pm.

He was also at the Nyngan Riverside Tourist Park on January 2 and 3.

"The case is still being reinterviewed and there may be some exposure venues released and testing (requirements/advice)," Dr Chant said.

@NSWHealth wish to advise of expanded times and dates, and updated health advice for a venue in Sydney’s south as well as a supermarket and a liquor store in western Sydney. pic.twitter.com/d3OBgR9c5I — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 4, 2021

"Can I thank his trip companions who already presented for testing and are awaiting the results."

Meanwhile, anyone who was in the gaming area for an hour or more at the Earlwood Bardwell Park RSL between 8.52pm and 11.30pm on December 28 is considered a close contact.

They must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

A hairdressers and a cinema are among the latest venues to be added as hot spots in NSW after also being visited by a positive case.

Anyone who attended the 10.10am screening of The Croods: A New Age on December 30 at Reading Cinema in Auburn is considered a close contact and must isolate for 14 days and get tested.

Woolworths shoppers have been told to get tested. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

NSW Health said anyone else at the cinema during this time was a casual contact and should get tested.

OKS Beauty and Hair in Lidcombe was also visited by a positive case, NSW Health said.

Customers at the business between 10.30am and 12pm on December 31 are being urged to get tested and isolate.

A full list of venues is available on the NSW Health website.

NSW recorded five new cases on Tuesday, but one of those will be included in Wednesday's figures.

Originally published as Woolies shoppers ordered to get tested