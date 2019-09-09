Woolies’ surprising plan for unused bread

The bread gives the beer an ‘aroma of fresh toast’.

The war on food waste at Woolworths has turned biblical with a new plan to convert unsold loaves of bread into beer.

The major supermarket has dubbed the new brew the "first circular economy beer" as more than 350 kilograms of leftover bread will skip landfill and head into vats at Tribe Breweries.

The limited edition Loafer pale ale will be sold exclusively through the company's partners BWS and Dan Murphy's and help raise funds for the Feed Appeal which focuses on providing meals to Aussies impacted by food security.

"We like to constantly challenge ourselves in the sustainability and community space and look at how we can make an impact simply by doing things differently," Woolworths head of sustainability Adrian Cullen said.

"The ability to divert surplus food away from landfill, and to help support our local food rescue partners to help feed Australians that would otherwise go hungry, is a critical part of our day-to-day operations and support of the community.

"We're excited to bring to Australians our first circular economy craft beer.

"For every 6 pack of Loafer purchased, you will not only help to put a meal on the table for someone in need, but you will also be enjoying a beer that has helped divert unsold loaves of bread from heading to landfill."

Leftover bread was cut into quarters, frozen and transported to the brewery.

Head of innovation at Goulburn-based Tribe Breweries in regional NSW, Josh Gaudry, who have been entrusted to craft the brew, said the ale is the "best thing since slice bread".

"We wanted to create a beautiful craft beer and were excited to be able to support Feed Appeal and Woolworths in their fight against hunger and food waste," he said.

"Through collecting rescued bread from Woolworths, we were able to incorporate this into the base of our brew, and lovingly crafted each beer with the aroma of fresh toast to produce an easy going pale ale with bright hoppy aromas reminiscent of pear and pineapple."

The money raised will go to the not-for-profit organisation which provides grants to support local charities who deliver food relief programs and meals to vulnerable Australians.

"Feed Appeal is here to help everyday Australian families who rely on food charities in their local community for their next meal," the organisation's chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said.

"All money raised through the purchase of 'Loafer' goes directly to community food relief charities to supply ovens, freezers, cool rooms, transport and other vital infrastructure to help them store, cook and share meals often cooked from rescued food to meet the growing demand for food relief.

"We are pleased to see that there is now good beer, doing good on the market."

The beer will be available until stocks last with 50 cents per six pack going to Feed Appeal and $2 per slab.

