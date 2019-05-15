Woolworths launches 24hr flash sale

Grab your credit card and a trolley and get to your nearest Woolies, got things are going cheap.

Grab your credit card, pour yourself a glass of wine and put your feet up, because the Fresh Food People have launched a massive online sale on 1000 items for 24 hours only.

Forget about stuffing your reusable bags into the car, or fighting the crowds for the last packet of crumpets, just flip open the laptop and start filling your cart.

The Woolworths Online Super Sale commenced on Tuesday, May 14 and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 15.

The supermarket giant launched the online sale this morning, slashing prices by 50 per cent on more than 1000 products in store.

Frozen and fridge foods, pantry staples, health, hair and beauty products have all been halved and people are already sharing the bargains they have nabbed online.

The sale comes after the success of Woolworths' recent frozen food sale, where the supermarket slashed the cost of its frozen food aisle by 50 per cent.

The supermarket giant has launched its massive 50 per cent sale for 24 hours only.

Here are some of the bargains you can snatch from the comfort of your home this evening.

FREEZER

Go gourmet with a range of tempura battered chicken nuggets, or quinoa crumbed chicken tenders slashed from $9 down to as low as $3.50.

A limited selection of items in the freezer section of Woolworths have been reduced by 50 per cent.

PANTRY

Pasta, grains, soup pouches and canned vegetables are now half price, the perfect excuse to stock up for those cold winter nights approaching.

Noodles and soups have been halved for the sale.

For those who love a good chocolate binge, Kit Kats, Nestle and Allen's lollies have also been slashed in half for the sale.

Chocolate bars and confectionary are part of the massive sale.

ALCOHOL

Even alcohol is part of the mega online sale, with selected wines slashed by 50 per cent and high end products like Patron Tequila reduced from $90 down to $79.

Selected wines have been reduced by half.

BEAUTY

Face masks, eyeshadow palettes, mascara and night and day creams have all been slashed for the Super Sale.

Maybelline cosmetics has experienced the most discounts and is bound to be a major drawcard for online shoppers.

Brands like L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Nivea and Mcobeauty have all been discounted by 50 per cent.

Major cosmetic brands, including Maybelline, are on sale right now.

HAIR CARE

Stave off that expensive trip to the hairdresser by stocking up on half price hair care items - for women and men - today only.

Grab the L'Oreal Paris hair dye range for just $8.75, down from $17.50, or Toni & Guy products for $8, down from $16.

Dry shampoo - everyone's best friend - is also on sale for $8, down from $16, so stock up.

L'Oreal Paris hair dye has been reduced by half.

Selected alcohol like Patron tequila is on sale as well, down from $90 to $79.