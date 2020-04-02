Woolworths slashes weekly specials

It doesn't matter what your budget is, everyone loves a bargain.

That's why so many of us pore over the weekly specials catalogues packed with deals and offers on groceries and household staples.

But as supermarket giants grapple with the unprecedented demand for produce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woolworths has been forced to slash the number of bargains on offer to shoppers, saying it has been "unable to provide a large number of specials" in its current catalogue due to the demands of the coronavirus.

"We understand the uncertainty facing households right now and remain focused on offering quality food and groceries to our customers at competitive prices," a spokesperson told news.com.au.

"As we reset our stock supply position after weeks of unprecedented demand, we're working to reinstate many of the specials our customers know and love."

This week's catalogue, which you can view in its entirety online at AU Catalogue 24, contains 25 pages - compared with one from January which had 36 pages.

Many of the offers are on seasonal items such Easter confectionary, while a number of pages show recipe ideas using basic items such as pasta and oats.

However, the "Fresh food people" want to reassure customers there are still "hundreds of items" on special this week, and to "expect more to follow in the weeks ahead".

Coles has also made a change to its specials catalogue by temporarily halting printing of the paper booklet back in mid-March.

"As a temporary measure, we have reluctantly decided to not distribute the Coles catalogue to households from this week," the store announced at the time.

"We do not want our customers to be disappointed that the specials they have spotted in the catalogue are not available at their local store due to the unprecedented level of demand we have seen in recent days.

"We will still continue to have a wide range of products on special each week in store and encourage customers to keep an eye out on the yellow tickets when they visit their local Coles store."

Coles catalogue this week online shows there are a selection of half-price deals on items such as chocolate and fizzy drinks - but many pages of the 32-page book are filled with recipes rather than offers.

Supermarkets have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Australians stripping shelves of essentials as panic over lockdowns set in.

Despite scenes of absolute carnage and chaos, which saw some shoppers resort to fighting over toilet paper and staff in tears, supermarkets have been working overtime to replenish stock.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci told ABC Radio recently customers continued to purchase at "elevated levels" but the pandemic stockpiling was going down which should lead to a dramatic improvement in store.

