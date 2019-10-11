WORK AT LAST: $9.6M council admin project begins

IT'S BEEN a long time coming, but construction has well and truly started on Whitsunday Regional Council's new $9.6 million administration building in Proserpine.

The original building was demolished last year after it was badly damaged during during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Assistant Minister for State Development Julieanne Gilbert said the Queensland Government had allocated $5 million to incorporate a new, improved Local Disaster Coordination Centre.

"The new building will house about 120 council staff and will include the regional Local Disaster Coordination Centre and a Climate Change Innovation Hub,” Mrs Gilbert said.

The Queensland Government's contribution towards the new administration centre was provided under the $110 million recovery fund available to councils that were impacted by Cyclone Debbie.

Mrs Gilbert said council had identified the reconstruction and revitalisation of the administration building as a priority project for the region.

"The Queensland Government listened to this proposal and is now proudly supporting the delivery of this to the community,” she said.

Funding to the tune of $3.6 million from the Building Better Regions program will fun the Climate Change Innovation Hub within the premises.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was pleased to see the works begin.

"This is excellent news for the community of Proserpine and for our council staff, who have been operating in temporary offices around the southern part of the region,” Cr Willcox said.

"The new resilient council office will be the main centre for disaster co-ordination in the Whitsunday region, which will be vitally important to all our residents during disaster events.

"We could not have achieved this without the generous support of the Queensland Government and the Australian Government - this is an excellent example of what can be achieved when local, state and federal government work together.”

Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen, said it was great to contribute to the rebuild of the Whitsunday Regional Council's new admin centre through the Building Better Regions Fund.

"The Morrison LNP Government is committed to supporting regional areas and local innovations - this project encompasses both,” he said.