Work begins on long-awaited extension over Airlie Creek

Work has begun on an extension over Airlie Creek for The Deck restaurant. Picture: Laura Thomas

WORK has begun on a new deck that will stretch over Airlie Creek, giving truth to the adjoining restaurant’s namesake.

Whitsunday Regional Council approved the 3.5m alfresco dining area for The Deck in September and work started this week.

Heart Hotel Group was the driving force behind the extension that will include a cantilevered deck that juts out from the side of the building.

The deck extends from the Heart Hotel and public access alongside the building between the lagoon carpark and Main St will remain. Picture: Contributed

The new structure will overhang Airlie Creek with structural support fixings connected to the Heart Hotel.

Original plans also show the new deck will provide an additional 75sq m of dining space.

The Deck restaurant has been closed since Tuesday while earthworks take place but is set to reopen today with work flagged for completion within months.

The project has been in the pipeline for several years and was included in the council’s draft land management plan for the Airlie Beach foreshore reserves in 2018.

When the extension is complete, public access between the Airlie Beach lagoon car park and the main street alongside The Deck will be maintained.