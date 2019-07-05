RASQ facing massive fine over Work for the Dole death

THE Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland faces financial ruin with fines up to $280,000 possible over the 2016 Work for the Dole death of a Toowoomba teenager.

Joshua William Park-Fing was engaged in the program at the Toowoomba Showgrounds when, on April 19, 2016, he fell from a flatbed trailer being towed behind a red Massey Ferguson tractor.

The 18-year-old struck his head on the bitumen and died from critical injuries at the scene.

The RASQ pleaded guilty to failure to comply with health and safety duty - category 2, more than three years after the tragedy.

The maximum penalty for the charge is $1.5 million, but barrister Angus Edwards, for the Office of the Workplace Health and Safety prosecutor, submitted a fine within the range of $200,000 to $280,000 was appropriate.

The Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard Mr Park-Fing and two others, including a 14-year-old boy, were riding on the flatbed trailer emptying bins as part of the Work for the Dole program.

Police at the scene of a fatal workplace incident at Toowoomba Showgrounds, Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Kevin Farmer

Mr Edwards said the RASQ had instigated a general rule that workers not ride on trailers or in ute trays after another worker previously fell at the site.

But a tragic confluence of events on April 19, 2016, meant that rule was not enforced.

The usual Work for the Dole supervisor had phoned in sick, and the tractor was being operated by a ticketed worker, but inexperienced on the old Massey Ferguson.

He said the RASQ's failure was in not implementing control measures to prevent passengers from riding on the trailer while it was being towed.

Josh Park-Fing died after falling from a trailer at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Tuesday. Contributed

He said the practice had "been recognised as unsafe" by the supervisor, and an "easy and inexpensive control measures" existed to mitigate workplace risks.

He said it was as "simple as telling workers they were not allowed to ride on the trailer, and implementing that".

That the RASQ was in financial straits, while a factor that should be considered in sentencing, should not mean an "unreasonably low" fine was imposed.

Josh Park-Fing and his mother Jenny Fing Contributed

Mr Edwards said a victim impact statement by Mr Park-Fing's mother Jennifer Fing, who was present in court, was "heartfelt and heart-breaking", and spoke to the profound loss the family had suffered since 2016.

Barrister Chris Wilson, for the RASQ, said the not-for-profit organisation had bought two new dual-cab utes after Mr Park-Fing's death, and new trailer had been built.

The Massey Ferguson tractor was now only used to level the trotting track at the grounds, he said.

Mr Wilson said the RASQ was struggling financially, and was $360,000 overdrawn on a $460,000 overdraft.

Its debt had increased over the past three years, with financial records showing it had a deficit of $66,000 in 2016, which had increased to $336,000 last year.

Mr Wilson submitted a fine of $90,000, which was the same as work provider NEATO had received over charges stemming from the same incident, were appropriate and a suitable punishment due to the RASQ's financial position.

That fine amount, he said, would take the RASQ to the limit of its overdraft.

Mr Wilson said the RASQ had since taken remedial steps after the incident, ensured no-one travelled on trailers or ute trays, and had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Acting Magistrate Andy Cridland adjourned sentence to July 26.

Speaking outside court, Mr Park-Fing's mother Jennifer Fing said the family wanted some good to come from her son's death, and the legal process.

"No amount of money will make up for the death."