Work in 'Unreal Estate'

Georgia Hill and Craig Williams want you to join their 'unreal' team. Contributed

MOVE over Ben Southall - the Whitsundays now has six best jobs in the world up for grabs and they're not what you might expect.

For a start they are all in 'unreal estate', the revolutionary new approach to presenting property spearheaded by PRDnationwide Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner.

Mr Turner is breathing life back into real estate in the Whitsundays, starting with career opportunities for six 'go-getters' who might never have considered this path.

"If you're amazing at what you do but want more, if you're motivated, dynamic and full of life, we think you could be in the wrong job and we want to hear from you," he said.

"We're looking for attitudes not agents; we want to employ personalities - customer-focused people with a thirst for learning and career development."

The lucky candidates, two of whom will be marketing-focused, will be paid double the standard base salary to work as part of a team where everyone receives equal commission on sales.

In keeping with the philosophy "there is no 'I' in team", Mr Turner promises: "you won't see a sales person on a PRD corflute", with the focus instead on teamwork to achieve the end goal "which is servicing the customer".

For Georgia Hill, who came to the company from a marketing background 12 months ago, this has meant the chance to learn from mentors and further her career in an environment where people are set up for success.

""For us at PRDnationwide Whitsunday it's all about the long game," she said.

"PRD stands for property, research and development - extraordinary customer service and helping provide results for our clients.

"It's about being friendly, knowledgeable and a good communicator ahead of sales.

"And we're re-thinking real estate, so if you're a keen, driven, enthusiastic person, I highly encourage you to join our team."

Craig Williams, who relocated from Sydney to do just that, said this holistic approach was the start of something new, exciting and unique to real estate in Australia.

"And I think it's quite remarkable that from Airlie Beach we will be revolutionising the way we present property," he said.

For your chance to join this unreal team, head to PRDnationwide Whitsunday's Superstar Recruitment Seminar on Monday, May 21 at 7pm.

RSVP via the PRDnationwide Whitsunday Facebook page.

RECRUITING SUPERSTARS