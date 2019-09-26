Work starts on new Whitsundays cafe

Amanda Yuskan shows off where a new cafe in Proserpine will be. The walls for the cafe went up this week.

WORK has started on construction of a new cafe for Proserpine - with the walls being erected this week.

The cafe in Main St is being built on the site where the former Cafe 22 was before it had to be demolished after being damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie two-and-a-half-years ago.

New owners Amanda and Greg Yuskan, along with Trevor Yuskan and Diane Burrows, will build the cafe, with work expected to be completed by the end of this year or early next year.

The owners have not yet decided on a name - but are aiming to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner when the cafe throws its doors opens to the public in February.

This will be their first venture into the hospitality business, however it is something Mrs Yuskan said she had always wanted to do.

"I've grown up loving cooking,” Mrs Yuskan said

"I grew up with country cooks in the family.

"We've been thinking about this for a while.

"I love cooking.”

Mrs Yuskan said they started looking at different opportunities in March and she threw out the idea to build a cafe and run it.

"Finally that idea's come into place,” she said.

Mrs Yuskan said the plan was to be able to seat about 40 people inside the cafe, with seats out the front and in a garden at the back, bringing the total number of patrons to between 80 and 100 people.

With an aim to make the cafe family friendly, Mrs Yuskan said they also planned to have an area where children could play.

Two murals on walls on either side of the cafe will have to be covered as the paint is peeling off them but Mrs Yuskan said the plan was to replace them.