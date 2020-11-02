Work starts on road used by thousands in Whitsundays daily

Work is under way on safety upgrades between Proserpine and Bowen. Photo: Tracey Joynson

A ROAD used by thousands of vehicles in the Whitsundays every day is now in the process of being upgraded.

Safety improvements are under way on a 20km section of the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said WHBO Infrastructure Pty Ltd had secured the construction contract to improve the link between Emu Creek in Proserpine and Drays Road in Bowen.

“The Australian Government has contributed $31.06 million towards this $38.82 million, jointly-funded project to improve road infrastructure in regional Queensland,” Mr McCormack said.

“We are continuing to sign off on projects like this across the state and the country under our record $110 billion infrastructure pipeline, which is driving our economic recovery while improving our road networks to get Australians home sooner and safer.”

Dawson MP George Christensen said about 4300 vehicles used this section of the Bruce Highway every day.

“These upgrades will improve safety by providing more overtaking opportunities,” Mr Christensen said.

“The project will include wide centre line treatments, safety barriers and the upgrade of five intersections.”

Mr Christensen said extra separation between oncoming vehicles would also reduce the risk of crashes.

“Right-turn lanes will be installed at the Bruce Highway intersections with Miowera Rd, Heronvale-Mookara Rd, Adelaide Point Rd, Lodge Rd and Roma Peak Rd,” he said.

“About 62 direct jobs will be supported during construction, which is expected to be completed by December 2022.”

The project is being funded under the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program’s jointly funded $1 billion Bruce Highway Safety Package, with the Federal Government contributing $808 million and the Queensland Government contributing $202 million.