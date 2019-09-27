WORK STARTS: What Main St upgrade means for businesses

Work on upgrades to Proserpine's Main St will start on Monday.

PROSERPINE'S much-anticipated Main St upgrade will start on Monday.

A new entry statement leading into the town, as well as upgraded footpaths, lighting and new street furniture in Proserpine's main street will start being installed next week.

Whitsunday Regional Council's $3.8 million upgrade of Main street will be delivered in stages to reduce the impact on businesses.

The first stages of the works will take place between Fuljames St and Chapman St, at the Bruce Highway end.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said council had committed to stopping major works during December in the lead-up to Christmas.

"We understand the impact of these works on the crucial Christmas trading period for our main street businesses, so we will avoid major footpath and parking disruptions during December,” Cr Willcox said.

"We will also be delivering the job in-house with council's own roads and parks teams, which is a great outcome for our local community.”

The council will have a site office set up at 40 Main St during the works, and regular updates will be provided to businesses and the community.

The concept plans for the upgrade aim to reinvigorate and improve the town's points of entry from the Bruce Highway, as well as footpaths, street furniture, lighting, landscaping and signage.

Division three councillor John Collins said he was pleased the much-anticipated project was about to start.

"We will be giving Proserpine a well-deserved facelift, and along with our planned upgrades of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre and council administration building, there will be a lot of activity happening over the next year,” Cr Collins said.

The Proserpine Main St upgrade is expected to be completed by mid-2020, weather permitting.

To find out more, visit council's website.