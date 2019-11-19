Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four Redlands schools are part of the first rollout of solar panels, as part of a state government program.
Four Redlands schools are part of the first rollout of solar panels, as part of a state government program.
Environment

Work underway as schools go solar

19th Nov 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE roll out of the Queensland Government's state school solar panel program is now underway, with four Redlands Coast schools due for their panels by July 2020.

Mount Cotton, Coolnwynpin, Hillard and Alexandra Hills state schools are among the Queensland Government's first 30 south east Queensland schools listed to receive the solar panels as part of the $97 million Advancing Clean Energy Schools Program, with some in the region having already received theirs.

The program aims to reduce the energy costs of state schools through energy efficiency strategies and new technologies.

It is being rolled out in three phases, targeting 800 of the state's 1241 state schools.

Phase one, currently underway, is due for completion by July 2020 while phases two and three are planned for 200-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

See the full list of state schools earmarked for phase one, and those who have already received solar panels here.

More Stories

queensland education queensland schools solar energy solar panels

Just In

    Home lending up by 52 per cent

    Home lending up by 52 per cent
    • 19th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

        premium_icon Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

        Crime 'I don't even remember leaving the hotel, my next memory is someone looking over me asking me if I was OK': Concerning circumstances behind crash revealed

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Next generation of soldiers leave a legacy in Bowen

        premium_icon Next generation of soldiers leave a legacy in Bowen

        News More than 20 soldiers came to Bowen to help the women of Legacy

        Pick up top photography tips to capture Whitsundays beauty

        premium_icon Pick up top photography tips to capture Whitsundays beauty

        News Workshop at Port of Airlie to help you get most from digital camera.

        'I don't know where you think you have the right to do this'

        premium_icon 'I don't know where you think you have the right to do this'

        Crime Magistrate slams pair for hindering industry community was built on.