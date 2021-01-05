Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drugs found in Proserpine man’s garage used to treat pain

        Premium Content Drugs found in Proserpine man’s garage used to treat pain

        Crime The 46 year old said he did not like the side effects of his prescription painkillers.

        Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Premium Content Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Council News The mayor says there is plenty of projects in the works across the region this...

        Multi-billion dollar sale for mining company

        Premium Content Multi-billion dollar sale for mining company

        Business Mining services provider Thiess was involved in a massive sale

        Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Premium Content Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Crime The court heard the victim was more than a decade younger than the chef.