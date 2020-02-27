Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Worker crushed by 300kgs of glass at construction site

by Carla Hildebrandt and Adella Beaini
26th Feb 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A worker was seriously injured when he was crushed by 300kg of glass sheeting at a construction site in Sydney's southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the worksite on Roberts Rd, Greenacre about 2.30pm after the heavy glass sheets fell on the 67-year-old while he was unloading a shipping container.

A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News
A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Caitlyn Murphy said the man suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulders.

The man was rushed to Liverpool Hospital. His condition was unknown last night.

"Paramedics are always prepared for the worst, particularly when attending worksite incidents like this," Inspector Murphy said.

"You never know what can go wrong at a worksite and how extensive the injuries will be."

construction crush glass greenacre liverpool hospital work accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-time resident vows to 'get the job done' for Division 2

        premium_icon Long-time resident vows to 'get the job done' for Division 2

        News A new candidate has raised their hand for the Division 2 seat, saying she believes the community should come first.

        $5m for restoring reefs, providing wildlife safe havens

        premium_icon $5m for restoring reefs, providing wildlife safe havens

        Environment The money will be used to establish a network of island refuges

        Cars ‘destroyed’ in early morning shed blaze

        premium_icon Cars ‘destroyed’ in early morning shed blaze

        News The cause of the fire is still unknown

        No more cuddles with koalas at Hamilton Island

        premium_icon No more cuddles with koalas at Hamilton Island

        News The decision was made as a move to continue a ‘commitment to koalas’.