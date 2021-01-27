Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Worker crushed to death at wharf

by Nick Hansen
27th Jan 2021 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A worker has been crushed to death at a wharf in Sydney's inner west today.

Police are on scene at the waterfront of Rozelle Bay where they were called to reports something had fallen on one of the workers, a man believed to be in his 50s.

 

Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger
Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger

"At 10.30am emergency services were called to James Craig Rd, Rozelle following reports of a workplace incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command and Marine Area Command were in attendance and have established a crime scene." 

A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger
A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger

"A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

SafeWork NSW are expected to investigate as well.

Rozelle Bay is a busy working marine district with numerous wharves and boat repairers.

More Stories

death editors picks tragedy workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bespoke wedding venue to learn fate at council meeting

        Premium Content Bespoke wedding venue to learn fate at council meeting

        Council News Developers of a new function centre at Midge Point will today learn if it will go ahead after several objections

        SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

        Premium Content SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

        Local Faces They’ve spent almost 30 years helping the Whitsundays in times of strife and now...

        10 interesting items on agenda for first council meeting

        Premium Content 10 interesting items on agenda for first council meeting

        Council News An Anzac memorial at Hydeaway Bay, project funding switch in Collinsville...

        Unofficial long weekend sizzles to tune of $300m

        Premium Content Unofficial long weekend sizzles to tune of $300m

        Business Final fling of summer tips $300 million into state’s economy