Menu
Login
One of the men was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter in a stable condition.
One of the men was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter in a stable condition.
News

Workers hurt in concrete fall at workplace

by Talisa Eley
26th Sep 2018 6:01 PM

TWO men are lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping being crushed by 600kg of concrete pipe on a construction site in the Logan area.

The pair had been digging trenches on the site on Yarrabilba Rd at Yarrabilba about 11.30am on Wednesday, when the drainage pipe slipped while it was being laid.

The pipe landed on the leg of a 20-year-old man who miraculously only suffered a fractured leg.

A 61-year-old man also received a hand injury.

The younger man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter in a stable condition.

Queensland Workplace Health and Safety inspectors have spent the day at the scene investigating the accident.

editors picks workplace safety

Top Stories

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Environment Six sharks now been destroyed by Fisheries Queensland officials after being caught in drum lines at Cid Harbour.

    Costigan calls for permanent protections from sharks

    Costigan calls for permanent protections from sharks

    News Costigan: Get the shark control program here now

    Business as usual for tourism in the Whitsundays

    Business as usual for tourism in the Whitsundays

    News Visitors urged not to stay away from the Whitsundays

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    News Two tiger sharks have been shot in Cid Harbour today.

    Local Partners