Deputy Premier and Jackie Trad and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk join the Labour Day march in Brisbane. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Politics

Premier puts PM on notice at Labour Day march

by Thomas Morgan, Joseph Cooney
6th May 2019 10:53 AM
THOUSANDS of workers have begun a March through Brisbane's streets for Labour Day.

Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk, deputy premier Jackie Trad and former treasurer Wayne Swan were leading the procession, which began on Turbot St in the city, and will finish at the Royal Exhibition Showgrounds.

Chants of "change the government, change the rules" were a less than subtle warning to the Morrison Government that the union movement was mobilising against them, frustrated by a perceived lack of action on wages and workers rights.

Premier Palaszczuk said she was proud to march alongside workers and that the federal government was on notice.

 

"I think Scott Morrison needs to know that Australia is ready for a change."

"We're in the middle of a federal election, and we want workers to get paid well, we want to make sure penalty rates stay, and we want people into long-term secure jobs," she said.

