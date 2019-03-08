Workers spotted at Wilson Beach swimming enclosure

Locals desperately want the Wilson's Beach enclosure to be saved.

Locals desperately want the Wilson's Beach enclosure to be saved. Georgia Simpson

THE FIGHT to save the swimming enclosure at Wilson Beach continued this week after locals spotted people measuring the damaged structure.

Vicki Gowans told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian she saw people measuring the framework on February 28, which prompted about 40 locals to converge on Wilson Beach last Sunday to discuss new ways to save the much-loved enclosure.

One resident said: "We don't want it to be a 'Airlie Beach has this, Proserpine has this, and it's not fair', back and forth.

"It's great that the region is undergoing upgrades.

"We just want the enclosure to be fixed."

Whitsunday Regional Council voted 5-2 on December 12 last year to remove the enclosure, following council's concerns the structure wasn't 100 per cent crocodile-proof.

The Proserpine River has one of the highest densities of crocodiles of any Queensland river system, and the mouth of the river flows out to Wilson Beach.

Dr Adam Britton, of Big Gecko Consultants, conducted a risk assessment of the area in two separate surveys - one during the day and one at night in August.

Thirty-nine crocodiles were recorded in the daytime survey and 301 during the night.

Bel Gator, a driving force in pushing for the enclosure to stay, said there were crocodiles all over the region. There had never been an attack at the Wilson Beach enclosure, which was built by locals in the 1950s, Ms Gator said.

The nearest swimming spot for residents of Wilson Beach is now the Proserpine pool. However, many people said driving to Proserpine wasn't always an option.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said no tender had been put out, but council had issued expressions of interest to approved contractors, seeking quotes for the removal of the enclosure.

The spokesperson said it would be more than a month until action was taken as quotes would need to be assessed and then accepted by council, which would then need to apply for permission to remove the enclosure from the State Government- controlled land.

Whitsunday Regional Council Deputy Mayor John Collins was one of the two councillors who opposed the vote.

He said the conversation regarding the removal of the enclosure wouldn't be happening if it weren't for Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"I'm 100 per cent behind the swimming enclosure for the locals of Wilson beach, something which I have been behind since it came to council in May last year," he said.

Cr Collins said he had a lot of "good memories" from when he swam at the beach as a child, and he intended to put forward a notice of motion to save the enclosure at the next Council meeting.

He said he could not see any reason that council would not support it.

The Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, fully supports fixing the enclosure. On Sunday he told locals his office would put together a petition that he would present to State Parliament at the next sitting on March 26.