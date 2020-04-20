Menu
The majority of Australian workers believe working from home will become the new norm. Picture: iStock
Careers

Working from home here to stay

by Colin Brinsden
20th Apr 2020 3:41 PM

A new survey suggests more than three in five Australians believe working from home will become the norm, even when the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Research by professional networking platform Linkedin found two-thirds of respondents are being supported by their employer to work remotely during the COVID-19 crisis.

A similar amount (63 per cent) are confident this will continue into the future.

"The nature of workplaces have shifted dramatically due to COVID-19 and will likely experience lasting change as a consequence," Linkedin says in the report released on Monday.

"Many more workplaces will adopt working from home and flexible work cultures moving forwards."

However, fewer than half of respondents believe they are being offered support for their emotional wellbeing and just 15 per cent say they are taking advantage of any support that is on offer.

The survey also found over half of Australians have cut back on their personal spending due to low confidence in the economic outlook because of the pandemic.

The reluctance to spend was even greater among of self-employed people at 63 per cent.

careers coronavirus covid-19 economy editors picks jobs lockdown working from home

