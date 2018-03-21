Working to stop youth suicide

THE effects of bullying can be devastating and confronting and in the 21st century, the problem transcends the school gates or office.

At the weekend the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network hosted a free suicide and intervention training day course.

The 'CORES' training equips attendees with skills to recognise early warning signs, what to do and say should they know someone who is at risk of suicide.

WSPN chair Ron Petterson said, since the CORES training program commenced a year ago, 133 community members had participated.

"Intervention training is just one step of many that are integral parts in the prevention and reduction of suicide numbers, not only in the Whitsunday region but everywhere,” he said.

CORES co-ordinator and counsellor Ross Romeo said the people trained through the program became the link to sourcing professional help for those at risk.

"Trainees also help in reconnecting of people at risk back into their communities,” he said.

"Together this builds the communities resilience and confidence in the fight against suicide.”

After a week of action throughout the Whitsundays to celebrate the national day against bullying, the weekend's event isn't the only advocate for mental health in the region.

Stand for the Silent is an organisation which aims to equip young people with information to prevent youth suicide and the not-for-profit sponsored a Proserpine Youth Space competition last Friday.

In the wake of losing her 14-year-old-daughter Brianna De Vries to suicide as a result of being bullied in 2010, Liz De Vries brought the American organisation SFTS down under in 2012 to create awareness of the consequences of bullying.

The organisation works with high school students through information packs and guest speakers.

After experiencing the lasting effect suicide has on the family Ms De Vries stressed the importance of asking the difficult questions and urged people to "follow your instincts if you think that something is wrong it probably is”, she said.

"Parents need to just listen to your child and ask the question, do you want to hurt yourself?

"Don't dismiss it as attention seeking, that is the best case scenario and a much better outcome than suicide,” she said.

"Suicide is the worst case scenario and is complete devastation,

it's frustrating that bullying still happens and has become worst with technology.”

As part of the program the pack includes wristbands with the slogan "I am somebody”..

Ms De Vries is currently working on a similar program to stamp out bullying and prevent youth suicide for younger primary school aged children.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Help Line on 1800 55 1800.