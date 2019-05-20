Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies in tractor rollover

by Grace Mason
20th May 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died on a rural property near Mareeba after becoming trapped under a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the Narcotic Creek Rd cane farm at Chewko just after midday after the 85-year-old man was found trapped under the machinery by a family member.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said it is believed the tractor rolled after travelling down an embankment.

He said the Forensic Crash Unit and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating.

"It appears to have been a tragic accident," he said.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed investigators were travelling to the site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 81-year-old man died at an El Arish residence after becoming trapped under a lawnmower on May 7.

Family members conducted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

cane farm tablelands tractor rollover workplace accident

Top Stories

    Hotel employee follows woman to room, films her in shower

    premium_icon Hotel employee follows woman to room, films her in shower

    Crime An opportunistic voyeur has faced court after using his mobile phone to film a woman in the shower while he was working at a hotel.

    'I didn't believe it': Mum's hospital trip surprise

    premium_icon 'I didn't believe it': Mum's hospital trip surprise

    News Ms Lambert had to keep standing up and pacing

    Miss World Australia: How you can help Paitin earn a crown

    premium_icon Miss World Australia: How you can help Paitin earn a crown

    News Airlie Beach model makes finals for Miss World Australia

    Doggie donations to the rescue

    premium_icon Doggie donations to the rescue

    News Boost for local organisation.