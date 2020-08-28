Menu
Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoop St, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.
Investigation launched after serious farm injury

Ebony Graveur
27th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 7:55 PM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety have been notified of an incident that took place at a Gatton farm on Thursday.

Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoods Rd, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.

It is believed the man had been operating a forklift when he hit a wooden pallet about 8.15am.

A WHS spokesman told the Gatton Star inspectors were making inquiries.

"It is early days for us and we are working out exactly what happened," the spokesman said.

The man was flown from the scene in a serious condition.

Gatton Star

