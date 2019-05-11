Workplace Health and Safety reveal tractor tragedy findings

A man suffered fatal injuries after getting trapped under a tractor on a private property in Bowen.

INSPECTORS have determined a tractor fatality at a Bowen property was not work-related.

An 84-year-old man tragically died after he became trapped under a tractor at the Inverdon Rd address on Tuesday afternoon.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors investigated the death and have determined it was not work-related.

"Therefore (it is) not within our jurisdiction to investigate further,” a WHSQ spokeswoman said.

"There are three ongoing workplace incident investigations in the Mackay district, one of which was a farm incident.”

In the Mackay district there have been four work-related fatalities in the past 12 months - three in agriculture, forestry and fishing industries. The WHSQ spokeswoman said there had been eight work-related fatalities in the past two years, five of which were in agriculture, forestry and fishing industries.

The spokeswoman said common factors were people not using equipment for its intended purpose.

This included dismounting tractors when they were in motion, unsafe use of quad bikes and not maintaining plant and equipment appropriately.