Subscribe Digital Edition
Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

