Works on Bowen Wharf

CHECKS: North Queensland Bulk Ports are currently undertaking assessments on the Bowen Wharf.

CHECKS: North Queensland Bulk Ports are currently undertaking assessments on the Bowen Wharf. Contributed

HAVE you noticed a rise in activity at Bowen Wharf recently with divers, trucks and power tools seen along the jetty?

Luckily it's nothing to worry about and is all part of a North Queensland Bulk Ports (NQBP) assessment that is currently underway to investigate the condition of the 150-year-old structure.

The wharf, which is owned and operated by NQBP, is currently used to accommodate the tug boats that service the Port of Abbot Point.

It also acts as an area of recreation for tourists and residents who use it to walking and fishing location.

NQBP chief executive officer Nicolas Fertin said that with the age and commercial requirements of the wharf, the company conducts detailed assessments to understand its condition and suitability for future use.

"Being a key port asset, NQBP carries our regular maintenance and repairs on the Bowen Wharf," Mr Fertin said.

"However, given its age and the impact of recent cyclones, as well as the operational load placed on the facility, we are taking a much closer look at how the structure will hold up in the years to come."

A range of investigations has already taken place on the structure including assessments of timber girders, concrete testing and dive inspections.

Once the studies are completed, Mr Fertin said that the company will be able to assess any future commercial and community opportunities for the wharf.

"We know how much the Bowen Wharf is valued by the Bowen community," Mr Fertin said.

"The first step in determining what the future might hold for the wharf is to have a detailed understanding of the condition of all of the structure."

"We will also be talking to the community and working with stakeholders about the longer-term future for the Jetty.

"In the meantime, NQBP will continue to maintain the wharf for public access and its commercial role for the tug boats that service the Port of Abbot Point."