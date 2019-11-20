Workshop to help improve commercial fisher safety culture

A workshop will be held in Bowen to help improve commercial fisher safety culture

Mark Wilton

A NEW campaign highlighting marine safety and improving the culture of safety in the commercial fishing industry will hold a workshop in Bowen this month.

The partnership between the Queensland Police Service (QPS), the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol is hoping to increase the focus on marine safety in coastal communities across Queensland and improve commercial line fishing operations safety culture in the high-risk industry.

The safety campaign will focus on education and national law requirements which apply to commercial dory fishing operations.

AMSA Operations North Manager Greg Witherall said the workshops would provide local operators and crews with a supportive environment to learn about the regulations that apply to their operations and how they could improve safety on their boats.

"These workshops are part of a broader marine safety campaign led by AMSA with support from Queensland Police Service and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol," Mr Witherall said.

"Dory fishing operations have developed a reputation for having a poor safety culture and that's deeply concerning not just for AMSA as a safety regulator, but for the families of the people who work in these operations and their communities.

"There have been a number of serious incidents in recent years which show that risk-taking is unacceptably high."

Mr Witherall said the free safety workshops, including the workshop taking place in Bowen had been timed to coincide with fisheries closures.

"We're expecting full attendance by local operators and crews at these workshops," Mr Witherall said.

"Improving the processes you have onboard particularly for emergencies costs you nothing but time and that's a small price to pay for the safety of you and your people."

Sergeant Shaun Halson from the Water Police said the safety campaign is all about making dory fishing operations safe, and both the QPS and AMSA are invested in doing so.

"I encourage all dory owners and operators to attend the free workshops to learn all about the Safety Management System, safety culture, crew management and emerging technologies," Sgt Halson said.

"By conducting targeted education and compliance activities with AMSA, the QPS is continuing to demonstrate our commitment to educating and engaging with members of the fishing industry."

The workshop will take place in Bowen on Tuesday 26 November between 9am and 1pm at the Grand View Hotel.

