LIFE COACH: Whitsundays life and liberation coach Karen Lyons is offering a Free Empowerment Workshop for Women. Contributed
Workshop searches for empowerment through adversity

Claudia Alp
by
5th Feb 2019 10:51 AM

WHITSUNDAY life and liberation coach Karen Lyons has experienced her fair share of adversity and has "risen from the ashes”.

Now, she hopes to help others regain and reignite their lives through a Free Empowerment Workshop for Women on February 18.

Ms Lyons said it became evident to her that there was a community demand for the coaching she provided.

"In my case I have survived significant (and varied) adversity (by Western standards) and, like a Phoenix, I have successfully risen from the ashes numerous times,” she said.

"I have discovered a formula that works for me and I have helped others regain and reignite their lives.

"I feel an obligation to share, to help, to give back.”

The workshop will touch on seven key abilities for an emotionally intelligent life.

Participants will explore topics including overcoming adversity, missing connection and feeling withdrawn, feeling at a cross roads, lacking direction, lacking "self” and lacking "worth”.

Ms Lyons said she hoped to "liberate and unshackle” people's thinking.

"If I can assist one person in the room or if four people in the room take one workshop learning and implement it, BRAVO!” she said.

"Every single one of us is cracked. It's about accepting, realising, finding and utilising the gold within those cracks.”

The workshop will be held at Cannonvale Library on February 18 from 10am-12.30pm.

To book a place, contact Karen Lyons on 0404 983 898.

EMPOWERED:

- WHAT: Free Empowerment Workshop for Women

- WHEN: February 18, 10-12.30pm

- WHERE: Cannonvale Library

