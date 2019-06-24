Workshop will help hit the right note

THE VOICE: Jenny Taylor and Tara Wells are holding a singing workshop next weekend for beginners and experts alike.

"IF YOU can talk you can sing.”

This is the motto of a singing workshop being held this weekend which focuses on providing a safe, fun and memorable learning experience for all ages and skill levels.

The workshop will take place over two days, with the Saturday being for children aged 8 to 13, and the Sunday for all ages from 14 up.

The weekend will ultimately end with a concert by workshop co-ordinators Jenny Taylor and Tara Wells, better known by her stage name 'Tarzie Warzie' who after performing will invite students to come on stage and sing with them.

Ms Taylor, who boasts an impressive resume of teaching including being a co-founder of the Choir of Hard Knocks, says that although singing may be 'nerve-racking for some', the weekend workshop is the perfect place to learn.

"I've been singing for over 30 years, and teaching almost as long, and even I was completely terrified and nervous when I first got started,” Ms Taylor said.

"This workshop is all about helping people who might not know where to start with singing, or just want a bit of guidance if they are already established.

Ms Taylor said it was an outdated concept that only select few could sing, saying that the skill can be "absolutely be taught to anyone”.

"On the day we will be going through all the important basics that people might not know, and teaching them that 'no singing isn't just for those that are lucky enough to have a voice, it is actually something that can be taught,” Ms Taylor said.

"One of my favourite teaching experiences was a 65 year old woman who was told in grade one she couldn't sing. She had not sung since, she had literally mimed "Happy Birthday” her whole life.

"After a few months of lessons, she went to work in China, and taught her English class of 100 students 'Kookaburra Sits In The Old Gum Tree'.”

Co-ordinator Tara Wells, said that the weekend will be not only educational, but fun as well.

"We don't care if you're a singing diva, a beginner or somewhere in between because it's going to be heaps of fun for everyone,” Ms Wells said.

"Singing brings so much joy to people and this is the safest environment you will ever find to give it a crack.

"We really want anyone who wants to try to reach out to us, even if they don't think they have the funds, because we really want to give this opportunity to learn to empower the community.

Tickets are $30 for the children workshop on June 29 and $60 for the adult workshop on June 30.

For more information contact Tara on 0417 269 661.