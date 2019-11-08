Workshops to teach you how to lose weight

THE WEIGHT IS OVER: Peter Upton is running two workshops in Airlie Beach to help people lose weight.

WHITSUNDAYS residents looking to find ways to lose weight will be able to do so at low cost workshops in Airlie Beach.

Peter Upton is so concerned about the problems associated with people being overweight or obese that he has decided to run to two workshops to help people develop strategies to lose weight and keep it off.

While he worked in the tourism industry in Airlie Beach for many years, Mr Upton has a background of lecturing at university in exercise, diet, weight control and health management.

The weight loss workshops will be held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club on November 16 and 23, starting at 8.30am.

Each workshop will go for one-and-a-half hours.

Mr Upton said the focus of the interactive workshops was to provide attendees with enough resources and practical information that they will develop their own personalised list of strategies to not just lose weight but be able to manage their weight and health on a permanent basis.

Topics to be discussed will include why the traditional 'calorie counting' approach will typically fail long term, as well as how you can eat more food in order to lose weight and not feel deprived or discontent.

Attendees will also learn how to balance their blood sugar so they can lose weight more quickly and keep it off, as well as how to manage their appetite hormonally to curb cravings, binges and emotional eating.

Mr Upton will also talk about how to understand how many factors are at play in causing weight gain and health problems and how to "reverse engineer” your choices to achieve what you want.

"For example, the what, when and why of what you eat; matching appetite to activity patterns; gut health and microbiome effects; quality of sleep and stress management effects on appetite and metabolism,” he said.

Mr Upton said people could also expect to learn lots of practical tips that they should find easy to incorporate that have a profound cumulative effect overall.

The workshops will cost $5 each.

Bookings are essential and can be made by visiting www.goodhealthlonglife.net.