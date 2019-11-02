World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

IF GETTING back on the pitch after 20 years away from indoor cricket was a ­monumental task for this Mackay cricketer, winning the World Cup three years later was indescribable.

Stefan Tomerini returned to Mackay this week after a seven-day conquest in South Africa for the 50s and Over 2019 Masters World Series.

Tomerini had represented Queensland several times, most recently in 2017 and 2018.

After a long cricket career Stefan Tomerini got the opportunity to wear the trademark green and gold in the Masters World Cup last week.

Despite his strong ­resurgence the Australian ­selection came as a surprise.

“I was 20 years out of the game, I sort of made a ­comeback in about late 2016 and never even anticipated getting back into a Queensland side let alone an Australian side,” he said.

“It’s been three years in the making to get over there and to play the final and be part of the winning team is just … really humbling.”

As a World Cup rookie, Tomerini said that it took time to feel like he belonged with Australia’s best.

It was a blitzing catch off the nets in finals when the receiver truly disposed of his nerves.

“That was a part where I started to actually relax and get into the game,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you played 100 times for ­Queensland, you don’t play in a World Cup every day.

“But I thought, ‘I’m here, I might as well take it all in.”

The road to his latest achievement was hard and it took countless hours to regain any type of match fitness.

There were on-pitch ­embarrassments and moments where turning back seemed attractive, but the Mackay player persevered and when he stood to attention for the Australian national anthem in his baggy greens it made the climb worth it.

The Australian team played 10 Tests over seven days against two South African teams, an England and New Zealand team.

The Aussies made short work of most of their ­opponents and were competition favourites by a strong margin.

.

The Australian Masters indoor cricket team which won the 50s and over World Cup in South Africa last week.

Gossip before the ­competition painted South Africa as a strong side, but it was our neighbouring country New Zealand who met Australia at the big dance.

“After dumping them out of the Union like we did you could imagine there was all kinds of feelings about the Aussie sides,” Tomerini said with a laugh.

The NZ team was fresh from a semi-final win against South Africa where the final ball won them the game.

When the grand final opponents were built more like rugby players than cricketers Tomerini said it was an intimidating seeing them approach the finals with such determination.

“They played an aggressive game, like a blocking format. They get involved and get into highly trafficked areas,” he said.

Australia started with the bat and tallied 73 runs.

When it was time to switch the Australian outfit were surgical on the bowl, not letting the Kiwis get an easy run.

At the end of 12 overs NZ were minus 12 runs. They eventually worked their way into the positives but paled in comparison to the Australian side.

“They were about 16 or 18 after the first two overs. So in the space of 10 overs we just overpowered them, it was an awesome display of fielding from our perspective,” Tomerini said.

Australia defeated New Zealand 73 (3.0) to 8 (1.0).