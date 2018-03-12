World Cup trophy inspires team

LEAGUE: Whitsunday Brahmans women's team captain Adeline Poid has been playing league for more than 14 years, but she hasn't seen a team in the Whitsundays since 2008.

This year that has changed.

Introducing the region's new rugby league women's team.

Currently with around eight team members the ladies are looking to expand their ranks and put the word out as they begin pre-season training at Les Stagg Oval.

After "pumping” word out over Facebook, Adeline decided to invite her long time friend and captain of the Jilaroos, Renae Kunst, to Proserpine last week with the Women's World Cup trophy to inspire the budding team.

"Last year I played for Moranbah and the year before Sarina and before that for Mackay - I've been trying to get a Whitsunday team running for years since I'm local born and bred,” she said.

Adeline has played Mackay representative footy and played for the North Queensland Marlins twice.

"Before the season we had 27 girls on paper but since it's been time to train a few of the numbers have dropped off,” she said.

"I invited Renae down to get people a bit more engaged and we had 10 girls turn up despite the weather.”

The world cup player took the women through a coaching clinic, breaking down tackling skills and running lines.

With coach Michael Leo on board, the team starts playing in the Mackay comp on April 14 with home games coinciding with the male Whitsunday Brahman counterparts.

"We are hoping they schedule our games in the middle of things so we can get some of the crowd,” Adeline said.

"We are always looking for more players to join and you don't have to have experience.

"It's definitely something which is easy to pick up and transition from other sports.”

The team had eight players travel to the Bowen 10s competition on the weekend.

"It was a good learning experience for the beginners and it was a lot of fun,” Adeline said.

"I'm very passionate about my footy and I can't wait to play.”

For more information on training times contact Adeline Poid 0468676733 or Michael Leo 0437583585.