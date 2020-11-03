Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Muscles the Mystic Croc reveals US election winner

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Nov 2020 1:58 PM

 

MUSCLES the Mystic Croc has gone where even the bravest pollsters are fearing to tread and chew, chew, chosen who will be the next President of the United States after tomorrow's US Elections.

Muscles the Mystic Croc ponders the winner of the US election tomorrow. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Muscles the Mystic Croc ponders the winner of the US election tomorrow. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

 

Muscles the Magic Croc at Crocodylus Park chooses Joe Biden as the winner of the US election. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Muscles the Magic Croc at Crocodylus Park chooses Joe Biden as the winner of the US election. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.

Muscles was supremely confident. His mind was made up ... and he didn't mess around.

Joe Biden will be the next US president, according to Crocodylus Park's resident, 4-metre psychic croc.

Darwin's celebrity soothsayer selected Democratic presidential challenger Biden to unseat incumbent President Donald Trump in an election that is being watched keenly around the world.

When presented with photographs of Mr Trump and Mr Biden, Muscles didn't hesitate and promptly chowed down on the challenger, an ominous sign for President Trump.

Don’t agree with Muscles the Mystic Croc’s choice? Well you tell him. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Don’t agree with Muscles the Mystic Croc’s choice? Well you tell him. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Burt, the Psychic Croc - the NT News' regular go-to soothsayer saltie - was otherwise occupied because he was enjoying the free food at a swanky Melbourne Cup function.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Muscles the Mystic Croc reveals the US election winner

muscles the mystic croc us election 2020 wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

        Premium Content Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

        Community A funding package means residents will now have access to a range of initiatives.

        • 3rd Nov 2020 1:00 PM
        Sugar mill crushes less than expected because of wet weather

        Premium Content Sugar mill crushes less than expected because of wet weather

        Rural Wilmar Sugar’s Plane Creek Mill crushed less cane because of disruptions by rain...

        Tourism Whitsundays stays afloat in face of COVID

        Premium Content Tourism Whitsundays stays afloat in face of COVID

        Travel The annual report revealed the industry was bleeding $75m a month during lockdown.

        Cocaine kingpin ‘acted like middleman’ in yacht sale

        Premium Content Cocaine kingpin ‘acted like middleman’ in yacht sale

        Crime PERJURY TRIAL: ‘He probably knew which was the pointy end but didn’t know the...