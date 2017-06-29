22°
World famous Clipper race will return

29th Jun 2017 2:24 PM
Corinn Stickland managed to capture the majesty of the fireworks during the Clipper celebrations last time round.
Corinn Stickland managed to capture the majesty of the fireworks during the Clipper celebrations last time round. Contributed.

THE international Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the biggest event of its kind on the planet, has today announced it will return to Airlie Beach, once again making it the final Australian stop in its eleven month epic adventure.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race fleet will arrive in the Whitsundays in January 2018, with the race's international crew members and the fleet of twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts docking at Abell Point Marina.

Legendary yachtsman and founder of the Clipper Race, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world in 1968-69 said it the was the perfect stop.

"The Whitsundays was an extremely popular stopover port during our last race, for the crew, supporters, and the Clipper Race team alike. A truly stunning location for our crew members and partners, and a perfect place to really relax and unwind in midway through our intense race route,” he said.

"Being a Clipper 2017-18 Race Host Port will not only enable the Whitsundays region to host our international crew members but also to continue to promote itself and its beautiful surroundings to our global race community as a leading sailing and tourism destination in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Da Nang Vietnam leads the Clipper Round the World fleet out of Airlie Beach the last time they visited.
Da Nang Vietnam leads the Clipper Round the World fleet out of Airlie Beach the last time they visited. Sharon Smallwood

The Clipper's return to the Whitsundays will be organised in partnership between the Whitsunday Regional Council and Tourism and Events Queensland. Together with Abell Point Marina, they will host a Clipper Race Carnival, which is set to include a large scale welcome event, a regional rodeo and a lunch on Whitehaven Beach.

The carnival is expected to attract more than 4000 visitors to the Whitsundays and generate upwards of $3 million for the Queensland economy when the fleet docks next year.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Kate Jones said the carnival, supported by Tourism and Events Queensland, was a significant addition to the state's world class events calendar.

"The Whitsundays is a jewel in our tourism crown so for it to be confirmed as a host port for the Clipper Round the World race is another significant achievement,” she said.

"We all know the impact of Tropical Cyclone Debbie but we also know the resilience and determination of the people and businesses in the Whitsundays.

"The Whitsunday Clipper Carnival is an ideal way to remind the world that the region is open for business and will continue to be a premiere destination not only for sailing enthusiasts but for all visitors.

"We look forward to hosting the skippers and their crew, as well as family, friends and supporters of the race in Airlie Beach, providing some welcome respite and showing off the best of what Queensland has to offer.”

The stunning sunset over the Clipper fleet at their moorings the last time they were in Airlie Beach.
The stunning sunset over the Clipper fleet at their moorings the last time they were in Airlie Beach. Contributed.

Each of the twelve Clipper Race teams are led by a professional skipper but sailed by a total of 700 amateur crew, representing over 40 nationalitiesfe. It's the only event of its kind in the world which trains everyday people to become ocean racers.

Of the 49 Australians taking part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, eleven are from Queensland.

Airlie Beach will mark the end of the All Australian Leg, the fourth in the eight leg global route, which starts in Fremantle, Western Australia on December2 and will also include the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox said the Clipper Race Carnival will once again build community pride.

"Hosting the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival presents an ideal opportunity for us to highlight and promote the regions many attractions and encourage visitors beyond just the headline locations of Hamilton Island and Airlie Beach for authentic Australian experiences,” he said.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race, the biennial event's eleventh edition will start in Liverpool, UK, on August 20, and visit six continents with the global route including stopovers in South America, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya and Qingdao in China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry.

Whitsunday Times



