World record form needed to crack Olympic gold: Titmus

Swim Champion Ariarne Titmus training at the Australian Women's 200m freestyle and relay camp at St Andrews Aquatic Centre on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

SWIMMING: While she's world champion, Ariarne Titmus believes she'll need to be smashing records if she's to overcome the might of US phenom Katie Ledecky at Tokyo.

The 19-year-old has not only doubled down on comments pushing Ledecky as hot favourite for Olympic gold in the 400m freestyle but raised the benchmark for her required Tokyo form to bold heights.

Titmus, who is currently in the midst of a national freestyle and relay camp on the Sunshine Coast, snapped Ledecky's unbeaten seven-year win streak in the event in July last year to be crowned world champion.

However, the teenager said she'd need to lift her game if she were to repeat the feat.

"For me to be able to try and beat her at the Olympics I'm going to have to be definitely a lot better than I was last year and I'm working towards doing that," Titmus said.

"I feel a world record will be broken to win the 400m freestyle. That's the expectation I have to have.

Ariarne Titmus dives in at the Australian Women's 200m freestyle and relay camp at St Andrews Aquatic Centre on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

"She's going to be wanting to be swimming faster than she was four years ago so I believe that the world record is what it's going to take to win the 400m.

"Her record (3:56.46) is still two seconds faster than my PB (3:58.76) and 100 per cent I believe she is going to be in that form or better."

Coach Dean Boxall echoed Titmus' thoughts surrounding the form needed to crack Olympic gold in the distance.

"Katie (Ledecky) will be at her best and there's a couple of other girls around the world that have really pulled themselves in line so if you're not trying to break a world record there you're going to be behind I believe," Boxall said.

"We're going to have to (get faster).

"That's the great thing, we're going in as complete underdogs like the Queensland State of Origin team.

"Katie's the world record holder and Arnie is about 2.5 seconds behind her, so we've got a lot to do."

Ariarne Titmus leads the team from the pool after training at the Australian Women's 200m freestyle and relay camp at St Andrews Aquatic Centre on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

Titmus said she'd relished her time on the Coast, diving into the St Andrews Aquatic Centre at Peregian Springs on Wednesday.

Coast athletes Lani Pallister and Mikkayla Sheridan were also part of the national 200m freestyle and relay camp.

The group are building vital form for the Australian Swimming Trials where they will fight to officially earn selection for the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's great, I think this relay team is a massive chance to win gold at the Olympics," Titmus said.

"To get all the girls together and train together is something that we never usually get to do and I think that was part of the reason as to why we had such great success last year in all relays because of all these camps.

"For me, I'm used to training in a big squad with mostly boys, which is great to try and keep up with them but to get to train and race the girls that I'm going to be in team with is really exciting

"(It's good to) Get that fire in the belly going and I'm really enjoying it."