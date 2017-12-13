World records fall as Brodie raises bar

WELL DONE: Brodie Toms in his Australian uniform.

WELL DONE: Brodie Toms in his Australian uniform.

Power Lifting: Whitsunday champion Brodie Toms broke every world record for his age category at the Oceania Championships and Pacific International Power Lifting titles in Singapore last Saturday.

Having taken up the sport only nine months ago, Brodie has continuously topped personal bests, breaking all world records in the 53kg, sub-junior class for under 18-year-olds.

Mother Jodie Toms set up a GoFundMe page to ease the financial strain of competition costs on the family for Brodie to pursue his dreams.

As part of the Financial Support for Elite Athletes Policy initiative, Whitsunday Regional Council donated $2000 so Brodie could compete.

Bowen Newsagent Hickmott's Supa News paid for the teen's Australian representative uniform, and Gravity Fitness in Cannonvale allowed Brodie to use its facilities for free in the lead-up to the event.

Mrs Toms said it allowed Brodie to improve his training and provided additional motivation.

"We can't thank everyone enough, they really got behind Brodie,” she said.

"The whole experience has been surreal.

"He has worked extremely hard and achieved so much in such a short time.

"He'll put 150 per cent into what he wants; for a 16-year -old his dedication is extremely impressive.”

Next year Brodie plans to enter a world power lifting competition in Canada.

"I think he'll just want to come home and eat first,” Mrs Toms said.