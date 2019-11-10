World-renowned artist inviting Whitsundays to 'bare it all'

ON HIS WAY: Spencer Tunick's 2009 work Burgundy. He will host another nude art installation in the Whitsundays in November.

BETWEEN 50-100 people will be chosen from applicants from around the region for a large-scale nude artwork by internationally renowned contemporary artist Spencer Tunick when he comes to the Whitsundays later this month.

Applications close on November 14 for anyone who wants to get nude for the art installation, which is titled 'Sea Earth Change' to be choreographed by Mr Tunick on Whitehaven Beach on November 23.

Mr Tunick said people of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds would have the chance to "bare it all” while being part of Mr Tunick's artistic statement about the vulnerability of humans, the fragility of nature and their inextricable connectedness.

Sponsored by online fashion and sports retailer The Iconic as part of their 'We Are Human Summer 19/20 campaign', the project aims to "provoke and energise”.

Mr Tunick, known around the world for his large-scale naked art projects, said from the participants to the sponsors, artworks were often communal efforts.

He said he was calling for "everyday people” of all body shapes to apply.

"I think most of the people who pose for me haven't posed for other people -most of them have not done it before and they want to be part of an artwork.”

"I think it will be an enjoyable experience.”

He said some people had even met on his photo shoots, and later married.

Spencer Tunick's work 'Sydney' from 2010. Spencer Tunick

Mr Tunick, who is based in the Lower Hudson Valley, 45 minutes north of New York, said he had been to the Whitsundays in 2001 when he drove to North Queensland from Melbourne with his wife.

"And we didn't know how long it was,” he said.

"To have the opportunity to come back and make a group work in such a compelling and beautiful location is really unbelievable,” he said.

While not giving too much away, he said the artwork would be about change, including the sea and earth and its change.

"I would like to create odd and awkward body positions to predict possibly an unsettled future or a more calm future.”

He said he would look at how beauty can be "disrupted by disaster”, such as via a hurricane, climate change, pollutants or human hands.

"I also want it to be body positive with different ages and shapes and I'm looking to show the body on two sides - the vulnerability against nature and the unpredictability of nature.

"I've done works before in nature and a wide range of emotions are the result of different positions and different props - if we use them. It's definitely not going to be a fashion photograph.

"Hopefully it will make people think about vulnerability.”

Spencer Tunick's work 'Miami' from 2007. Spencer Tunick

Mr Tunick said he worked with naked participants as "clothing is someone else's artwork”.

"Having people be nude in essence comes to the very core of who you are and connects us, and I'm trying to use the body as a medium and also give people the opportunity to be nude,” he said.

"People coming together to make art is a wonderful experience and I hope people take that away with them.

"Without them I wouldn't have my art.”

He said the individuals en masse, without their clothing, grouped together, metamorphosed into a new shape and extended into and upon the landscape like a substance.

Mr Tunick has been documenting the live nude figure in public with photography since 1990 and, since 1994, he has organised more than 100 temporary site-related installations collaborating with dozens, hundreds or thousands of volunteers.

Participants will receive a limited-edition photograph of the installation, and Mr Tunick's artwork will be unveiled on November 27 at The Calile Hotel, Brisbane.

Mr Tunick will donate a large-scale framed photograph for auction afterwards, with all proceeds going to The Iconic's charity partner, Thread Together.