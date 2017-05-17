World renowned author coming to visit

AUSTRALIAN romance author Barbara Hannay knows North Queensland is the best place to fall in love.

Ms Hannay has recently published six single title novels with Penguin Australia all set in North Queensland.

And next week, Whitsunday residents will get a chance to meet the internationally renowned author.

Ms Hannay will be available for a Q&A and light refreshments at Proserpine Library next Monday from 10am-11.30am, Collinsville Library on Tuesday 10am-11.30am and Bowen Library on Tuesday from 2pm-3.30pm.

Cannonvale Library team leader Kerry Dorman said this was a unique opportunity to meet an extraordinary author who understood our part of the world.

"Romantics and budding writers in our community are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to meet and chat with Barbara and gain first-hand knowledge from an acclaimed author," she said.

"She has sold more than 12 million novels worldwide and has earned numerous awards and nominations both in America and in Australia."

Bookings are essential for people interested in attending and can reach the respective libraries on the numbers below.

Bowen Library: 4761 3670

Collinsville Library: 4785 5100

Proserpine Library: 4945 0275