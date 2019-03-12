World-renowned festival singer to headline 'intimate' gig

CENTRE STAGE: Singer songwriter Loren Kate will perform an intimate gig at a house concert preluding Wintermoon Festival.

CENTRE STAGE: Singer songwriter Loren Kate will perform an intimate gig at a house concert preluding Wintermoon Festival. Contributed

FESTIVAL fanatics will get their first taste of May's Wintermoon Festival at an inaugural house concert this month.

The recently restored Chai House will open on March 23 giving fans and newcomers an opportunity to listen to live music in intimate surroundings, at the festival site near Calen.

Artists featured include Adelaide's Loren Kate and Mackay's Matt Tandy.

Singer songwriter Loren has performed at many Australian major festivals including Woodford Folk Festival, WOMADelaide and The National Folk Festival.

Not only has she been described as a captivating performer, but also a brilliant storyteller.

After finishing high school, Loren jumped on the train with a few dollars in her pocket and headed to New South Wales.

She busked for her dinner and shelter and learnt about music from local street folk.

Ten years later she has delighted audiences all over the world with her heart-warming and intimate storytelling-style.

A perfect example of this is her track "When You Leave" which she wrote for an ex-partner who passed away.

At the time, Loren said the song basically "wrote itself".

"On the way to the hospital to say my last goodbye, this song started writing itself. I was trying to find the words to say, but what can you say to someone who's about to pass away?" she wrote.

"I just wanted him to feel my love and take it with him."

It was that same raw emotion that allowed Loren to build such a firm connection to her fans and make her a "divine" and world-renowned festival singer.

Supporting act Matt Tandy is a local musician, actor and artist who was an inaugural member of rock n' roll band Ice City.

The singer songwriter "powerhouse" is now forging a successful solo career.

The evening will kick off at 6pm with a shared dinner of pizza and salad, included in the ticket price, before the concert begins at 7pm.

Overnight camping is available at the creek side camp ground.

For ticket bookings, head to the Wintermoon Festival website or call Patrick 0415 645 206.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

A second house concert will be held on April 13 featuring Benji and the Saltwater Sound System in the lead up to Wintermoon Festival, May 3-6.

LIVE MUSIC:

- WHEN: March 23 ,6pm

- WHERE: Wintermoon Festival site, Calen Mount Charlton Rd, Camerons Pocket

- COST: $25 per adult including dinner, $10 per person for overnight camping