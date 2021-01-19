World stunned by extraordinary feat

The cricket world is rubbing its eyes in disbelief after India pulled off a miracle that left legends of the sport searching for superlatives.

Cricket fans were stunned as India pulled off the most miraculous win in its history to clinch one of the greatest Test series ever witnessed.

Nobody gave the tourists a chance when they started the final day of the fourth Test at 0/4, needing to chase down 328 for victory or bat out three sessions on a wearing wicket to survive for a draw.

But just as they've done all tour, the Indians showed extraordinary resilience to not just blunt the Aussie attack, but complete an incredible run chase as they upped the ante late in the final session.

India hit the winning runs with less than four overs remaining in the day, securing a freakish three-wicket win and a second ever series win against Australia Down Under - following on from its first ever victory on its last tour in 2018/19.

Rishabh Pant played the innings of his life, smashing an unbeaten 89 from 139 balls to lead the way as he guided his side home despite a flurry of late wickets.

The world was gobsmacked as India won the series and inflicted Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988.

The win is all the more remarkable considering India lost the first Test after being bowled out for 36, and was without captain Virat Kohli as injuries left them with almost no more fit players in the squad to choose from.

So badly was the team depleted that Mohammed Siraj was the most experienced member of the bowling attack with three Tests - but the visitors didn't let that stop them.

'WHAT ON EARTH?': CRICKET STARS REACT TO MIRACLE WIN

Cricket stars from around the world were rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Ex-Indian players were quick to congratulate their compatriots. The country's biggest name in the sport, Sachin Tendulkar, was quick to weigh in.

"EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller," Tendulkar tweeted.

"We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India."

An ecstatic Kohli wrote: "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads."

Irfan Pathan wrote: "Biggest series win for Team India! Period!!"

VVS Laxman said: "Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gill and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages."

Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Proud of you boys … This is BIG take a bow @RishabhPant17 well done Indian team @BCCI. Believing is achieving."

Murali Kartik also reacted, writing: "What a Test series, unbelievable victory when cricketing sense said it was improbable."

Former Australian seamer Trent Copeland tweeted: "What on earth have we just witnessed! Has to be one of the greatest, if not THE greatest series wins by an away team in Test cricket history."

West Indies great Ian Bishop added: "Remarkable. Injuries galore, absent players, & beating Australia at their fortress at the Gabba. This has been the most remarkable Test series victory I've watched in my experience. India's depth of talent, heart and character must forever lift an entire nation. Congratulations."

Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan chimed in too. "Wow .. That has to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest Test victory of all time!!" he tweeted.

Sri Lankan great Russell Arnold said: "India .. Just WOW .. simply WOW .. stand up and applaud everyone."

In commentary for Fox Cricket, Ex-Australian spinner Kerry O'Keeffe called it "the most remarkable comeback I've seen".

Shane Warne said: "That's as good a Test match win as I can remember. I can't remember a better Test match win in recent times."

PAINE LAMENTS MISSED OPPORTUNITIES, RAHANE LOST FOR WORDS

Australian captain Tim Paine was gutted to lose the series, praising his opponents and admitting his own team has plenty to work on.

"We were completely outplayed by a disciplined Indian side that deserved a series win," Paine said. "There's lots of things we can look back at over the series and do better.

"We've been outplayed by a better side in this series.

"In the key moments, whether it was bat, ball or in the field, we were found wanting and completely outplayed by a really disciplined, really tough Indian side who fully deserved the series win."

Paine said he would have declared earlier on day four had rain not intervened, but wasn't putting up any excuses for the historic loss.

"India turned up again as a batting group, put their bodies on the line … and just kept soldiering on, so full credit to them," he said.

Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who took over when usual captain Kohli went home for the berth of his first child after the first Test, was lost for words, such was the enormity of the achievement.

"It really means a lot to us, I don't know how to describe it but I'm really proud of all the boys," Rahane said.

"We just wanted to give our best … I don't know how to describe this victory.

"The way they handled the expectation and pressure was really good.

"It was all about a team effort."

