World's fastest superyacht in the Whitsundays

THE arrival of a massive superyacht has sent a message around the world that no vessel is too big for Abell Point Marina.

Sizing up at 73m, Dragonfly is the largest superyacht to grace the marina, 13 metres bigger than the runner up.

The interior of the vessel is designed to accommodate up to 18 guests in nine cabins and is capable of carrying up to 16 crew on board.

Abell Point Marina general manager Luke McCaul said Dragonfly had produced a great deal of interest around town and also reflected positively on the marina.

"There was always scepticism about the weight and size of the boats we can get into the marina, it was always thought we wouldn't get more than 60 metres in,” he said.

"Having Dragonfly come in shows we can easily have superyachts more than 80m.

"The real positive for this is it gives us a platform to go out to the rest of the world and show other captains that we have serious capacity in Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays.”

Whitsunday Plan of Management amendments came into force this year allowing for superyachts up to 70m into the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and 21 additional anchorages.

Mr McCaul said while Dragonfly had exceeded the size limit, it was open for the crew to go through a GBRMPA process to get an exemption.

"The boat crew is professional and interested in protecting the integrity of the reef so it would be good for there to be an exemption for them,” he said.

The typical superyacht crew contributes $50,000 to the local economy per week docked at a local port, but word of mouth is what could really help generate interest in the Whitsundays.

"The captain and crew will be able to tell networks and Fiji, Vanuatau and Carribean about this location and how we provided a good solution for the owners,” Mr McCaul said.

It has been widely reported that Dragonfly is owned by the co-owner of Google Sergey Brin.

The yacht is the fastest most fuel efficient super yacht in the world.

With a top speed of 27 knots, it can carry 110000 litres of diesel and costs $780 000 to charter for one week.