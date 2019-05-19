World’s Hottest Grandma slams online bullies

GINA Stewart, dubbed the World's Hottest Grandma, is hitting back at online bullies saying hateful words can be very damaging to people.

The 48-year-old sent the digital world into a frenzy a year ago after entering in a modelling competition to raise money for a friend who had a stroke.

She grabbed the media's attention after beating others less than half her age. But the Gold Coaster says she also cops a lot of online flak.

Gina has slammed online bullies for “soul-destroying” remarks.

"At first it was really soul-destroying and I cried a lot," she says.

"It was a really hard time. But I've learnt to build up a resilience and don't let it affect me. I don't really read comments anymore or buy into it. But I can see the effect it has on the youth and people can take their lives because of it."

Stewart struggled to answer when ATG asked her if she would have done the model contest now she knows the hateful comments you can get online for being in the spotlight.

Gina Stewart. Picture: @ginastewartofficial

"I'm in two minds about it. Sometimes I'm like 'Ugh, I don't want to be in the public eye, I hate it'. Other times I think I've been given this platform and I might be able to do some good with it. I want to help people. I can speak out and help a lot of women, men and all ages through hard stages."

"I don't really care what people think about me. I don't believe there should be any age limits.

"You should be your own unique self and stop stereotyping everyone and putting them into 'You should be doing this at this age, and that at that age'.

"If you believe your words are going to hurt someone then think twice."