She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
News

World's oldest orangutan dies at WA zoo

by AAP
19th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

THE world's oldest Sumatran Orangutan has died at a West Australian Zoo.

Puan, the 62-year-old grand dame of Perth Zoo, was put to sleep on Monday after her quality of life rapidly deteriorated due to her advanced years.

"It's always hard to make that decision for any animal, but it was the right decision and a respectful end for an old lady who demanded respect throughout her life," primate supervisor Holly Thompson said on Tuesday.

 

Puan has 54 descendants, 29 of which are still living around the world.

