'Megxit': World’s savage reaction to royal news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed 2020 with a bang, dropping the bombshell news they are stepping back from royal life.

Social media erupted this morning with hundreds and thousands of posts in the wake of the announcement, shared by Meghan and Harry on their official Instagram page this morning. And the news certainly has the world divided.

The term "Megxit" is currently trending on Twitter, as well as "Harry & Meghan", "William", "Suits", "Royals", and "Buckingham Palace" as the world reacts to the shock news they will be quitting their post as "senior" members of the royal family while dividing their time between the UK and North America.

Meghan and Harry's toughest critic, British TV host Piers Morgan, a one time aquaintance of Meghan, eviscerated the couple, taking to Twitter to accuse the ex-actress of being the reason behind the highly-publicised divide between her husband and his brother, Prince William, among other personal attacks.

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

His tirade didn't stop there.

Morgan has continued to publish several posts taking aim at the Duchess.

But Morgan wasn't the only one to lash the royal pair.

Australia's Today host Karl Stefanovic, who knows what it's like to be scrutinised by the public, described the decision as an "absolute farce".

"This is modern media and a modern landscape. Harry and Meghan going to Canada and (think) they won't have any cameras outside their place?" he said.

"(Prince Harry) has been supported financially for a long time. This is him spitting the dummy and going, 'Righto, I am out of here'.

"Does he think that the British people are going to like it?"

Karl Stefanovic said the news was a ‘farce’.

A chorus of angry followers also accused Meghan of "ruining" Harry while deploring the way they have handled the situation after Buckingham Palace released a statement that hinted it was unaware of the news.

BBC also reports no members of the royal family were notified prior to the announcement.

It’s one thing to quit your family. And it’s an entirely different thing to put out a statement telling the world you’re out before informing said family. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) January 8, 2020

While there has been a swarm of negativity aimed at Meghan and Harry, others fiercely defended the couple, saying they deserved to leave the "toxic" environment, and many took the opportunity to criticise the monarchy for being an outdated institution.

I’m happy for Harry, Meghan, & Archie! It’s about time they exit that toxic platform. U go Harry! He provides for his family. Meg you’re a strong courageous woman who did her absolute best; we respect, we applaud, & we are thankful for u. Dear Archie mommy & daddy paved the way! pic.twitter.com/bz5I7Vub6K — Forever Harry and Meghan (@21caela) January 8, 2020

And then there were those who found humour in the whole thing.

Harry & Meghan writing that IG post like pic.twitter.com/y8DHncjD8F — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) January 8, 2020

The decision - announced on Wednesday night local time - comes as no big surprise, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making it clear they've been struggling under the intense public scrutiny over the past year.

This week, they returned to royal duties after a successful six-week break in Canada over Christmas - and it's understood arrangements are now being made to allow them to live there for a significant portion of the year.

In the statement, the royal couple explained their decision came after "months of reflection and internal discussions".

Harry and Meghan are out. Picture: AP/Alastair Grant

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," it read.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement, saying, "Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen.

Shame on Harry & Meghan. https://t.co/j2m24M2MSu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Oh pur-lease.

What's been 'painful to watch' has been their absurd woke hypocrisy & constant whining. All on our dime. https://t.co/3zkbOsKNo2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have just published their new rulebook for the media to obey.

Even Putin wouldn't try to pull a stunt like this.

I fear they've both gone nuts. https://t.co/vHMtFZjIJh pic.twitter.com/cfoMvGpRl6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

We assume that Harry and Meghan will now refund the taxpayer for the £2.4m we spent on their Windsor home. — Republic (@RepublicStaff) January 8, 2020

How PATHETIC of her. She is granted all the money and finest luxuries in the world and cannot fulfill simple duties like smiling in front of cameras at organizations? 😂

#Megxit — Adriana Kwiatkowski (@jennybenny72) January 8, 2020

Harry & Meghan want to get proper jobs only after they've sponged millions off the taxpayer. — ian j stubbs (@ijs1977) January 8, 2020

Meghan Markle has ruined Prince Harry. Now separating him from his family🤦‍♂️ — James Hutchinson (@JamesTheHutch) January 8, 2020

Okay my respect for Prince Harry & Meghan just tripled. Did I hear “financially independent” pic.twitter.com/TL5RX4NpJb — Tola (@adetolaov) January 8, 2020

Can’t blame anyone for quitting the royal family. It’s an outdated institution which ruins the lives of most people in it.



If Harry & Meghan are going to quit, though, they have to quit properly. Ditch the HRH titles and the ‘royal’ patronages. Can’t have it both ways. — KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) January 8, 2020

The world changes. We change. We must all chart our own course through life in line with our dreams and values. I wish Prince Harry and Meghan health, happiness, and godspeed on their journey. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 8, 2020

Huge respect for Meghan & Harry!! Big decision but really the only thing they could do to protect their family. #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/N7Z0KCCiO3 — Lynda O'Donoghue Donnelly (@Lynda_ODonoghue) January 8, 2020

You said she was money and power hungry. Now she has given back both and you’re still not happy. Please clarify your problem...#Megxit — Somboli Mulenga (@MrsMulenga) January 8, 2020

Harry & Meghan packing their bags to gtfo of the Royal Family.... pic.twitter.com/2pNwuoW9qY — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 8, 2020

Live look at the Crown writers room pic.twitter.com/u2D1w8Yk69 — Oxtail Enthusiast (@mayavado) January 8, 2020