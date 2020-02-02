Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schmidt recently ran a PB in the 200m.
Schmidt recently ran a PB in the 200m.
Athletics

World’s sexiest athlete hits new heights

by Dave Fraser
31st Jan 2020 8:05 AM

She might miss out on selection for this year's Tokyo Olympics but German runner Alica Schmidt is still making headlines after being dubbed the world's sexiest athlete.

The 21-year-old has risen through the ranks in her native country and ran a personal best in the 200m last week at an indoor event in Potsdam.

She's won several medals as a junior, helping Germany take silver in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships, before backing it up with bronze in the same event at last year's under-23 titles.

Alica Schmidt (second from left) won bronze in Germany's 4x400m relay team at the European under-23 championships last year.
Alica Schmidt (second from left) won bronze in Germany's 4x400m relay team at the European under-23 championships last year.

But Schmidt is also turning heads off the track too with her sexy photos on social media.

She has over 625,000 followers on Instagram and is already sponsored by Puma and other brands.

US publication Busted Coverage has named her the "Sexiest Athlete in the World" and she was sought out to pose for Playboy - an offer she declined.

"I do not know why I got this title," a bewildered Schmidt said about her surprise moniker. "Sport clearly comes first … There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans - and that's just competitive sport for me."

She already has several sponsorship deals.
She already has several sponsorship deals.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schmidt has an Instagram following of more than 600,000.
Schmidt has an Instagram following of more than 600,000.
She loves to travel while not competing.
She loves to travel while not competing.
She is currently competing in the indoor track season.
She is currently competing in the indoor track season.

More Stories

Show More
alica schmidt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        premium_icon New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        News Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a previously unutilised area.

        Sassy new business unites dance community

        premium_icon Sassy new business unites dance community

        News A new business, started by two ‘dance mums’, is hoping to be a central hub for the...

        Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        premium_icon Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        Local Faces A Bowen resident has just turned 100-years-old, with her family giving out the...

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than...