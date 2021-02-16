Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
News

‘Worlds shattered’ as young dad killed in truck crash

by Chris Clarke
16th Feb 2021 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver killed in a rollover near Bundaberg on Monday has been remembered as "the best father a child could have".

Jake Dorin, 24, was travelling along Swindon Road at Mount Perry about 9am when he left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.

Mr Dorin, from Apple Tree Creek, was the sole occupant of the truck and died at the scene, police said.

"My baby brother! My heart is aching and my eyes are full of tears," a loved one wrote online.

"Our worlds are shattered! What life is going to be like without you is something we never imagined. 

"The best father a child could have, an amazing uncle who adored all his nieces and nephews, a loving husband and a beautiful son. 

"Why! Why you! Guide him home to you dad! I love you Jake!"

It's understood Mr Dorin was driving for Kolan Transport at the time of his death.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Originally published as 'Worlds shattered' as young dad killed in truck crash

More Stories

editors picks jake dorin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business owners fear ‘devastating’ end to JobKeeper

        Premium Content Business owners fear ‘devastating’ end to JobKeeper

        Business The impending end of JobKeeper will make border closures more costly than ever for many struggling employers.

        SPORT NOTES: Young cricketers make strong charge to finals

        Premium Content SPORT NOTES: Young cricketers make strong charge to finals

        Sport Check out the latest golf and cricket results from the Proserpine and Whitsunday...

        • 16th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
        Whitsunday man’s odd wake-up call leads to assault charge

        Premium Content Whitsunday man’s odd wake-up call leads to assault charge

        Crime The bizarre incident occurred after the man’s friend allegedly drove off in his car...

        FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.